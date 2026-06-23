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    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support [Image 3 of 5]

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    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Lt. Col. Ken Porter, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, receives an overview of operations aboard the USACE crane barge Brandy Station from crew members during a leadership visit to the Savannah District Engineers Depot in Savannah, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The vessel recently supported the Savannah Dredged Material Management Plan Update project by collecting vibracore samples used to characterize maintenance dredged material for future beneficial use placement sites. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Ariola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:25
    Photo ID: 9772863
    VIRIN: 260624-A-XB412-4231
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support [Image 5 of 5], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support
    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

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    Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

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    Savannah District
    Wilmington District
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