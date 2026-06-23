Wilmington District leadership visits Brandy Station during Savannah mission support

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Lt. Col. Ken Porter, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, receives an overview of operations aboard the USACE crane barge Brandy Station from crew members during a leadership visit to the Savannah District Engineers Depot in Savannah, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The vessel recently supported the Savannah Dredged Material Management Plan Update project by collecting vibracore samples used to characterize maintenance dredged material for future beneficial use placement sites. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Ariola)