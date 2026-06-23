Army Maj. Obinna Aduba (left), U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, describes the use of a nanoliter injector to infect mosquitoes with diseases to study transmission. Aduba hosted a station at Bugapalooza, June 13, 2026, at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9772320
|VIRIN:
|260613-O-BU015-1156
|Resolution:
|4000x2668
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bugapalooza 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by Chuck Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.