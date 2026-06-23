Bugapalooza 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Maj. Obinna Aduba (left), U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, describes the use of a nanoliter injector to infect mosquitoes with diseases to study transmission. Aduba hosted a station at Bugapalooza, June 13, 2026, at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland.



(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)