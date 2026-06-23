Visitors learn about Madagascar hissing cockroaches and vector-borne diseases at a station led by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research staff during Bugapalooza, June 13, 2026, at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9772329
|VIRIN:
|260613-O-BU015-9187
|Resolution:
|4000x2668
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bugapalooza 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by Chuck Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.