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    Bugapalooza 2026 [Image 17 of 23]

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    Bugapalooza 2026

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Chuck Kennedy 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Staff of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Systematic Entomology Laboratory discuss classification orders and biodiversity with visitors during Bugapalooza, June 13, 2026, at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland.

    (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:14
    Photo ID: 9772322
    VIRIN: 260613-O-BU015-8471
    Resolution: 4000x2668
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bugapalooza 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by Chuck Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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