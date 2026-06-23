Staff of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Systematic Entomology Laboratory discuss classification orders and biodiversity with visitors during Bugapalooza, June 13, 2026, at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9772322
|VIRIN:
|260613-O-BU015-8471
|Resolution:
|4000x2668
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bugapalooza 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by Chuck Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.