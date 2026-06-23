Army Maj. Paul Lenhart (right), Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Entomology Branch, showcases a collection of pinned insects used to raise awareness of bug-borne illness prevention and treatment at Bugapalooza, an annual event held at the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland, June 13, 2026.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9772317
|VIRIN:
|260613-O-BU015-1401
|Resolution:
|4000x2668
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bugapalooza 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by Chuck Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.