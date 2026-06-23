Bugapalooza 2026

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Army Maj. Paul Lenhart (right), Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Entomology Branch, showcases a collection of pinned insects used to raise awareness of bug-borne illness prevention and treatment at Bugapalooza, an annual event held at the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland, June 13, 2026.



(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)