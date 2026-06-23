National Museum of Health and Medicine Registrar Elizabeth Eubanks teaches visitors about museum pest management at Bugapalooza, an annual event held at the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland, June 13, 2026.
(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Chuck Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9772327
|VIRIN:
|260613-O-BU015-5632
|Resolution:
|4000x2668
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bugapalooza 2026 [Image 23 of 23], by Chuck Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.