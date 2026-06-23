A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II sits on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter brings a critical rotary-wing rescue capability in East Africa to support regional response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 06:15
|Photo ID:
|9769464
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-QZ836-2423
|Resolution:
|7088x4478
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
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