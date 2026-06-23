56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa

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A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II is offloaded from a 439th Airlift Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Command C-5 Super Galaxy on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter brings a critical rotary-wing rescue capability in East Africa to support regional response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)