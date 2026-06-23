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    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa [Image 7 of 14]

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    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen push cargo supporting the 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron off a 439th Airlift Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Command C-5 Super Galaxy on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter brings a critical rotary-wing rescue capability in East Africa to support regional response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 06:15
    Photo ID: 9769455
    VIRIN: 260609-F-QZ836-1744
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.64 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa

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    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa

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    C-5 Super Galaxy
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron

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