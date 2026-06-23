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    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa [Image 9 of 14]

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    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II is offloaded from a 439th Airlift Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Command C-5 Super Galaxy on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2026. The HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter brings a critical rotary-wing rescue capability in East Africa to support regional response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 06:15
    Photo ID: 9769458
    VIRIN: 260610-F-QZ836-1958
    Resolution: 7816x5143
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa

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    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa

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    C-5 Super Galaxy
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron

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