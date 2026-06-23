U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maverick Light, 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron weapons expeditor, watches clearances of a HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter prop as it is off-loaded from a 439th Airlift Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Command C-5 Super Galaxy at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2026. The 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron will integrate directly with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and the Joint Personnel Recovery Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 06:15
|Photo ID:
|9769460
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-QZ836-2190
|Resolution:
|7561x4943
|Size:
|8.2 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa
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