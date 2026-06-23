56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron deploys HH-60W Jolly Green II to East Africa

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Melody Delgado, 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron weapons armament technician, uses straps to guide a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II tailwheel. At the same time, it is offloaded from a 439th Airlift Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Command C-5 Super Galaxy, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 10, 2026. The 56th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron will integrate directly with the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron and the Joint Personnel Recovery Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)