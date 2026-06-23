36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kirk Smith, incoming commander of the 36th Fighter Squadron, receives his first salute from 36th FS Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. As Airmen render the first salute, they formally acknowledge the incoming commander and the responsibilities entrusted to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)