36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kirk Smith, center, incoming commander of the 36th Fighter Squadron, accepts command of the 36th FS from Col. Kurt Distelzweig, left, 51st Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that formally recognizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)