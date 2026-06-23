36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kirk Smith, center, incoming commander of the 36th Fighter Squadron, accepts command of the 36th FS from Col. Kurt Distelzweig, left, 51st Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that formally recognizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 20:52
|Photo ID:
|9768915
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-DG879-1069
|Resolution:
|2963x2116
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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