36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Foster, outgoing commander of the 36th Fighter Squadron, renders his final salute to members of the 36th FS during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The final salute recognizes the outgoing commander's service and marks the conclusion of their leadership of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)