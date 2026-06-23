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    36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 6]

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    36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Foster, center, outgoing commander of the 36th Fighter Squadron, relinquishes command of the 36th FS to Col. Kurt Distelzweig, left, 51st Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that formally recognizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 20:52
    Photo ID: 9768914
    VIRIN: 260618-F-DG879-1066
    Resolution: 2941x2101
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander
    36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander
    36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander
    36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander
    36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander
    36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

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    USAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    Change of Command

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