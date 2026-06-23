36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Foster, outgoing commander of the 36th Fighter Squadron, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Foster’s time as commander of the 36th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)