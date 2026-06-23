36th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kirk Smith, incoming commander of the 36th Fighter Squadron, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. A change of command ceremony underscores the trust and responsibility entrusted to commanders and reaffirms the 36th FS’s dedication to accomplishing its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)