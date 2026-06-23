Delaware American Legion Boys State tour members and 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team members pose for a group photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 16, 2026. Boys State members participated in training sessions against a Raven suited up as the Redman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9767686
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-BO262-1021
|Resolution:
|4338x2887
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens [Image 16 of 16], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.