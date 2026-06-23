U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isac Estrada, right, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team leader, protects himself as he is attacked by a Delaware American Legion Boys State tour member during a Redman training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 16, 2026. Phoenix Ravens provide security for aircrew and aircraft when traveling to austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9767676
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-BO262-1014
|Resolution:
|4817x3206
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens [Image 16 of 16], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.