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    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens [Image 12 of 16]

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    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isac Estrada, right, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team leader, takes a stance as he is attacked by a Delaware American Legion Boys State tour member during a Redman training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 16, 2026. Tech. Sgt. Robert Wilson, center, 436th SFS Phoenix Ravens program manager, oversees a session while providing encouragement and instruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9767680
    VIRIN: 260616-F-BO262-1016
    Resolution: 4509x3001
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens [Image 16 of 16], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens
    Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens

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    436th Security Forces Squadron
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Aerial Port Squadron
    tour
    Dover AFB
    Delaware American Legion Boys State

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