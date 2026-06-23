U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isac Estrada, right, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team leader, takes a stance as he is attacked by a Delaware American Legion Boys State tour member during a Redman training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 16, 2026. Tech. Sgt. Robert Wilson, center, 436th SFS Phoenix Ravens program manager, oversees a session while providing encouragement and instruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9767680
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-BO262-1016
|Resolution:
|4509x3001
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens [Image 16 of 16], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.