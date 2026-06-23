U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isac Estrada, right, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team leader, takes a defensive stance as he is attacked by a Delaware American Legion Boys State tour member during a Redman training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 16, 2026. Ravens teach the use of the baton during Redman training sessions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9767684
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-BO262-1019
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens [Image 16 of 16], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.