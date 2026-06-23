Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isac Estrada, right, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team leader, takes a defensive stance as he is attacked by a Delaware American Legion Boys State tour member during a Redman training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 16, 2026. Ravens teach the use of the baton during Redman training sessions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)