Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isac Estrada, right, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team leader, takes a defensive stance as he is attacked by a Delaware American Legion Boys State tour member during a Redman training session at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 16, 2026. Phoenix Ravens provide security for aircrew and aircraft when traveling to austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)