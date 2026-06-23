U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevon Trammel, left, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team leader, speaks with Delaware American Legion Boys State tour members at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 16, 2026. Trammel answered questions about his duties, travels and military lifestyle as a Raven. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9767685
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-BO262-1020
|Resolution:
|4711x3136
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens [Image 16 of 16], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.