Delaware American Legion Boys State meet Port Dawgs and Ravens

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevon Trammel, left, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team leader, speaks with Delaware American Legion Boys State tour members at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 16, 2026. Trammel answered questions about his duties, travels and military lifestyle as a Raven. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)