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    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026 [Image 6 of 8]

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    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Airman Angelica Richardson 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Family members of U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Robert Smith, 6th Maintenance Squadron commander, observe his first remarks at a change of command ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2026. The first remarks provide the squadron with insight into the expectations and mission objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 08:54
    Photo ID: 9767098
    VIRIN: 260617-F-YO982-7809
    Resolution: 4860x3888
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Angelica Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026
    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026
    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026
    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026
    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026
    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026
    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026
    6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

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    TAGS

    Military Customs
    6th air refueling wing
    Passing of Guidon
    Maintenance
    Change of command

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