6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

Family members of U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Robert Smith, 6th Maintenance Squadron commander, observe his first remarks at a change of command ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2026. The first remarks provide the squadron with insight into the expectations and mission objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 08:54
|Photo ID:
|9767098
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-YO982-7809
|Resolution:
|4860x3888
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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