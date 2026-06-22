6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Katherine Lilly, 6th Maintenance Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Lt Col. Robert Smith, 6th Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of power from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)