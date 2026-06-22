6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

U.S. Air Force Col. Katherine Lilly, 6th Maintenance Group commander, gives remarks during the 6th Maintenance Squadron change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2026.The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 08:54
|Photo ID:
|9767092
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-YO982-9241
|Resolution:
|4230x3021
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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