6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Darren Jennings, 6th Maintenance Squadron outgoing commander, renders the final salute to his airmen during the 6th MXS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2026. The final salute is a traditional military custom that formally marks the conclusion of an outgoing commander's tenure and signifies the unit's final act of military courtesy to their departing leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)