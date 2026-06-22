6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Robert Smith, 6th Maintenance Squadron commander, receives the first salute from his airmen during the 6th MXS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2026. The first salute is a formal greeting that an incoming commander receives from the unit's assembled Airmen immediately upon assuming command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)