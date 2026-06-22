6th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Robert Smith, 6th Maintenance Squadron commander, provides first remarks during the 6th MXS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 17, 2026. This ceremony marked the beginning of Smith’s tenure as the 6th MXS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Richardson)