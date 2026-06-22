DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

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French Gen. Fabien Mandon Chief of the Defence Staff, greets a World War II veteran at the Normandy American Cemetery during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. America approaches its 250th anniversary, D-Day stands out as a defining chapter. The principles fought for here, freedom, democracy, and human rights, are the exact same values American soldiers have defended since 1775. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)