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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    United States Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa Band members play at the Normandy American Cemetery during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. The gratitude of the Norman people hasn’t faded with time. Even 82 years later, local families continue to fly our flags and welcome us not just as allies, but as family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:45
    Photo ID: 9766950
    VIRIN: 200107-F-BD538-1011
    Resolution: 6048x3780
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

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    DDay82, StrongerTogether, DDay, Freedom250inEurope

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