DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

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United States Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa Band members play at the Normandy American Cemetery during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. The gratitude of the Norman people hasn’t faded with time. Even 82 years later, local families continue to fly our flags and welcome us not just as allies, but as family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)