U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson is the seventh commander of U.S. Africa Command shakes hands with a World War II veteran at the Normandy American Cemetery during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. America approaches its 250th anniversary, D-Day stands out as a defining chapter. The principles fought for here, freedom, democracy, and human rights, are the exact same values American soldiers have defended since 1775. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:45
|Photo ID:
|9766952
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-BD538-1141
|Resolution:
|5467x3075
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.