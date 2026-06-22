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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson is the seventh commander of U.S. Africa Command shakes hands with a World War II veteran at the Normandy American Cemetery during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. America approaches its 250th anniversary, D-Day stands out as a defining chapter. The principles fought for here, freedom, democracy, and human rights, are the exact same values American soldiers have defended since 1775. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:45
    Photo ID: 9766952
    VIRIN: 260606-F-BD538-1141
    Resolution: 5467x3075
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

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    DDay82, StrongerTogether, DDay, Freedom250inEurope

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