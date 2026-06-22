DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

World War II Veterans read a pamphlet at the Normandy American Cemetery during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. America approaches its 250th anniversary, D-Day stands out as a defining chapter. The principles fought for here, freedom, democracy, and human rights, are the exact same values American soldiers have defended since 1775. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)