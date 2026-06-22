DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, U.S. Africa Command seventh commander, greets World War II veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. The sacrifices made by U.S. service members and our Allies during World War II serve as a reminder of the importance of solidarity in times of adversity. It is through our determination that we continue to uphold the principles of freedom and democracy for which so many valiantly fought to preserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)