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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, U.S. Africa Command seventh commander, greets World War II veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. The sacrifices made by U.S. service members and our Allies during World War II serve as a reminder of the importance of solidarity in times of adversity. It is through our determination that we continue to uphold the principles of freedom and democracy for which so many valiantly fought to preserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:45
    Photo ID: 9766953
    VIRIN: 260606-F-BD538-1180
    Resolution: 6569x4692
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

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    DDay82, StrongerTogether, DDay, Freedom250inEurope

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