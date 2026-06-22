DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

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United States Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa Band members honor the Normandy American Cemetery site during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. To commemorate veterans of World War II at the first American cemetery covers more than 172 acres and contains the graves of 9,380 Soldiers, most of whom lost their lives during the D-Day landings. We are the last generation of Soldiers who will ever stand on these beaches alongside the men who took them. It is now our job to carry their stories forward, so they are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)