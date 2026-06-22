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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    United States Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa Band members honor the Normandy American Cemetery site during D-Day 82 near Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2026. To commemorate veterans of World War II at the first American cemetery covers more than 172 acres and contains the graves of 9,380 Soldiers, most of whom lost their lives during the D-Day landings. We are the last generation of Soldiers who will ever stand on these beaches alongside the men who took them. It is now our job to carry their stories forward, so they are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:45
    Photo ID: 9766949
    VIRIN: 200107-F-BD538-1006
    Resolution: 4893x3914
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony
    DoW attends Normandy American Cemetery Ceremony

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    DDay82, StrongerTogether, DDay, Freedom250inEurope

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