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    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance [Image 20 of 20]

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    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Jeremy Todd 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance and top deck operations aboard the DB Avalon during annual maintenance dredging in the Patapsco River conducted in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration. The hybrid dredge operates 24 hours a day with rotating staff shifts to ensure safe and efficient dredging while preventing crew fatigue. Equipment upkeep is constant aboard the vessel, supporting continuous production and adherence to safety protocols throughout the intensive dredging campaign vital to maintaining the Port of Baltimore's navigable approach channels. Dredged material will be processed for beneficial use and innovative reuse, reducing the state's long-term maintenance costs by eliminating the need to continuously construct new containment facilities. (USACE Baltimore District Photo by Jeremy Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 09:20
    Photo ID: 9764912
    VIRIN: 260616-A-CT696-2020
    Resolution: 3505x5257
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance [Image 20 of 20], by Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance

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    FEDERAL, STATE, AND PRIVATE SECTOR PARTNERS ADVANCE SUSTAINABLE DREDGING SOLUTIONS FOR PORT OF BALTIMORE

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