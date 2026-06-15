U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore

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Subject matter experts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration tour the DB Avalon's clamshell dredging operations in the Patapsco River. Participants include Kevin Fenyak (Project Manager, USACE Navigation Branch), Darren Swift (Deputy Director, Office of Navigation, Innovation and Stewardship, MPA), Charles Leasure (USACE Baltimore District Environmental Policy Advisor), and Kyle Herrick (Manager of Dredge Administration, Curtin). The hybrid dredge removes approximately 1.46 million cubic yards of fine-grained silt and clay to maintain authorized channel depths of 50 feet, with dredged material transported to Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility. Material will be evaluated for beneficial use—in-water placement for ecosystem restoration projects like Poplar Island—and innovative reuse applications including upland placement, engineered fill, lightweight aggregates, and manufactured products such as bricks. (USACE Baltimore District Photo by Jeremy Todd)