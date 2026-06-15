DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration

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The DB Avalon's clamshell dredge removes fine-grained silt and clay from the Patapsco River during annual maintenance dredging conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District in partnership with Maryland Port Administration and Curtin. Unlike hydraulic or hopper dredges that suction material, the clamshell crane lowers into the channel and scoops sediment from the river bottom to maintain authorized channel depths of 50 feet and widths of 800 to 1,000 feet. Dredged material is loaded into scows and transported to Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility, where it is evaluated for beneficial use—in-water placement for ecosystem restoration—and innovative reuse applications including engineered fill, lightweight aggregates, and manufactured products, providing sustainable solutions to placement challenges in the urban Baltimore Harbor. (USACE Baltimore District Photo by Jeremy Todd)