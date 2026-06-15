Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance and top deck operations aboard the DB Avalon during annual maintenance dredging in the Patapsco River conducted in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration. The hybrid dredge operates 24 hours a day with rotating staff shifts to ensure safe and efficient dredging while preventing crew fatigue. Equipment upkeep is constant aboard the vessel, supporting continuous production and adherence to safety protocols throughout the intensive dredging campaign vital to maintaining the Port of Baltimore's navigable approach channels. Dredged material will be processed for beneficial use and innovative reuse, reducing the state's long-term maintenance costs by eliminating the need to continuously construct new containment facilities. (USACE Baltimore District Photo by Jeremy Todd)