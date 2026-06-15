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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore [Image 3 of 20]

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Jeremy Todd 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Subject matter experts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration tour the DB Avalon's clamshell dredging operations in the Patapsco River. Participants include Kevin Fenyak (Project Manager, USACE Navigation Branch), Darren Swift (Deputy Director, Office of Navigation, Innovation and Stewardship, MPA), Charles Leasure (USACE Baltimore District Environmental Policy Advisor), and Kyle Herrick (Manager of Dredge Administration, Curtin). The hybrid dredge removes approximately 1.46 million cubic yards of fine-grained silt and clay to maintain authorized channel depths of 50 feet, with dredged material transported to Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility. Material will be evaluated for beneficial use—in-water placement for ecosystem restoration projects like Poplar Island—and innovative reuse applications including upland placement, engineered fill, lightweight aggregates, and manufactured products such as bricks. (USACE Baltimore District Photo by Jeremy Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 09:20
    Photo ID: 9764895
    VIRIN: 260616-A-CT696-2003
    Resolution: 4965x6436
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore [Image 20 of 20], by Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance

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    FEDERAL, STATE, AND PRIVATE SECTOR PARTNERS ADVANCE SUSTAINABLE DREDGING SOLUTIONS FOR PORT OF BALTIMORE

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    DB AVALON
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