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    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration [Image 12 of 20]

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    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Jeremy Todd 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    The DB Avalon's clamshell dredge removes fine-grained silt and clay from the Patapsco River during annual maintenance dredging conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District in partnership with Maryland Port Administration and Curtin. Unlike hydraulic or hopper dredges that suction material, the clamshell crane lowers into the channel and scoops sediment from the river bottom to maintain authorized channel depths of 50 feet and widths of 800 to 1,000 feet. Dredged material is loaded into scows and transported to Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility, where it is evaluated for beneficial use—in-water placement for ecosystem restoration—and innovative reuse applications including engineered fill, lightweight aggregates, and manufactured products, providing sustainable solutions to placement challenges in the urban Baltimore Harbor. (USACE Baltimore District Photo by Jeremy Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 09:20
    Photo ID: 9764901
    VIRIN: 260616-A-CT696-2012
    Resolution: 5320x3547
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration [Image 20 of 20], by Jeremy Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration Partner to Ensure Safe Navigation for Port of Baltimore
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    DB Avalon Maintains Critical Navigation Channels While Prioritizing Safety and Operational Excellence for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District and Maryland Port Administration
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance
    Curtin crew members perform equipment maintenance

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    FEDERAL, STATE, AND PRIVATE SECTOR PARTNERS ADVANCE SUSTAINABLE DREDGING SOLUTIONS FOR PORT OF BALTIMORE

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