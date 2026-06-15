Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol after UFC Freedom 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Goff, Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Butters, and Sgt. David Lasarge, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, depart following UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)