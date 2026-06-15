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    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House [Image 25 of 29]

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    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Alonzo Wilcher, 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrols in front of the White House as fireworks light up the sky during UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, June 14, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9761285
    VIRIN: 260615-Z-LK770-2418
    Resolution: 6591x4394
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Park Police partrol during UFC Freedom 250
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Metropolitan Police Department officers patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol after UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House
    Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol after UFC Freedom 250
    UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House

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    TAGS

    MSARNG
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom 250

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