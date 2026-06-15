Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House

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From right, U.S. Army 1st Lt. William P. Fondren, Sgt. Rocio Martinez-Vicente, Sgt. Jace Gipson, and Sgt. Amber Milsap, all assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol in front of the White House as fireworks light up the sky during UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, June 14, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)