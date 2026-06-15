UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House

Date Taken: 06.15.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 19:28 Photo ID: 9761288 VIRIN: 260615-Z-LK770-2444 Resolution: 6210x4140 Size: 3.78 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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