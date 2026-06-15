Fans react while watching the fights during UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2026. Held as part of the America 250 celebrations, the historic event brought together UFC athletes, service members, and fans to commemorate 250 years of American history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9761270
|VIRIN:
|260615-Z-LK770-2244
|Resolution:
|6812x4541
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UFC Freedom 250 brings athletes, service members and fans together in front of the White House [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.