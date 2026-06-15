U.S. Army Sgt. Alonzo Wilcher, left, and Spc. Yandel Garcia, both assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol in front of the White House as fireworks light up the sky during UFC Freedom 250 in Washington, June 14, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9761284
|VIRIN:
|260615-Z-LK770-2401
|Resolution:
|6921x4614
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen patrol during UFC Freedom 250 in front of the White House [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.