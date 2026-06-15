NMCB 4 Change of Command

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Commander Julie Miller, delivers remarks after assuming command of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., June 18, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)