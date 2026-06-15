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    NMCB 4 Change of Command [Image 1 of 8]

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    NMCB 4 Change of Command

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Captain Angel Santiago, Commodore, Naval Construction Group 1, awards Commander Justin Frank, Commanding Officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 the Meritorious Service Medal during NMCB's change of command ceremony as Commander Julie Miller relieves Cmdr. Frank as NMCB 4's commanding officer on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., June 18, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:08
    Photo ID: 9760452
    VIRIN: 260618-N-BR551-1149
    Resolution: 4230x2820
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCB 4 Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Relief
    NMCB 4
    NCG 1
    Ceremony
    Seabees
    Change of Command

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