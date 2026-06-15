NMCB 4 Change of Command

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Captain Angel Santiago, Commodore, Naval Construction Group 1, awards Commander Justin Frank, Commanding Officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 the Meritorious Service Medal during NMCB's change of command ceremony as Commander Julie Miller relieves Cmdr. Frank as NMCB 4's commanding officer on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, Calif., June 18, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)